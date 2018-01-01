Buttermilk Pancakes
Serve up your flap jacks with homemade Northern Michigan maple syrup! Get the step-by-step guide to tree tapping and more in the article Northern Michigan Outdoors: DIY Maple Syrup.
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
Preparation
In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, soda, salt, and sugar. Whisk eggs, buttermilk, and butter together in a small bowl. Combine the mixtures and stir until smooth, but don’t overbeat.
Heat a griddle over medium-low heat or lower, depending on your range. I use a gas range which is fairly hot, so I move it just a notch above the lowest setting or use a cast iron diffuser.
Using a 1/4 to 1/3 cup measure, cook until you see bubbles over the top and the edges are somewhat dry looking. Flip over and brown the other side. Keep warm in a 175° oven if you are serving all at once. Serve with butter and syrup.
Makes about 10 to 15 4- to 5-inch buttermilk pancakes.
*Tip for making a buttermilk substitute: For each cup, add about 1 tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice to a 1 cup measure then add milk to the one-cup mark. Let stand for about 5 to 10 minutes before you use it in the pancake batter.