In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, soda, salt, and sugar. Whisk eggs, buttermilk, and butter together in a small bowl. Combine the mixtures and stir until smooth, but don’t overbeat.

Heat a griddle over medium-low heat or lower, depending on your range. I use a gas range which is fairly hot, so I move it just a notch above the lowest setting or use a cast iron diffuser.

Using a 1/4 to 1/3 cup measure, cook until you see bubbles over the top and the edges are somewhat dry looking. Flip over and brown the other side. Keep warm in a 175° oven if you are serving all at once. Serve with butter and syrup.

Makes about 10 to 15 4- to 5-inch buttermilk pancakes.

*Tip for making a buttermilk substitute: For each cup, add about 1 tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice to a 1 cup measure then add milk to the one-cup mark. Let stand for about 5 to 10 minutes before you use it in the pancake batter.