black bean chili

Sauté onion, garlic and chilies in olive oil for 5 minutes. Crumble beef over vegetables and season with salt & pepper. Stir in all spices and cook for 10 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and simmer 30 minutes. Stir in black beans and simmer covered for 15 minutes.

Bring in a pre-warmed Thermos or heat over a camp stove or portable grill. Bonus points: grill fresh bratwurst, serve in a bun and top with the chili for super chili dogs.