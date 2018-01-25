Snowshoe
10 Winter Hikes You'll Love at Northern Michigan Nature Preserves Photo by Heather Higham 10 Winter Hikes You'll Love at Northern Michigan Nature Preserves
Winter Wine Tours in Traverse City and Leelanau, Snowshoes Encouraged Photo by Beth Price Winter Wine Tours in Traverse City and Leelanau, Snowshoes Encouraged
Old Mission Peninsula Snowshoe Wine and Brew Outings Every Sunday Old Mission Peninsula Snowshoe Wine and Brew Outings Every Sunday
Snow Lovers, You Can Still Head to the U.P. for March Snowshoeing Photo by Daniel Shepler Snow Lovers, You Can Still Head to the U.P. for March Snowshoeing
Seriously, You Won't Believe What It Took to Get This Bridge Truss to the Boardman River Photo by Joe Vandermeulen, Nature Change Seriously, You Won't Believe What It Took to Get This Bridge Truss to the Boardman River
Sunday Snowshoe Tours at Michigan Legacy Art Park Photo by Michigan Legacy Art Park Sunday Snowshoe Tours at Michigan Legacy Art Park
Party in your Parka at the Leland Lodge! Ice Skating, S'mores, Live Music & More Party in your Parka at the Leland Lodge! Ice Skating, S'mores, Live Music & More
Michigan State Parks: Shoe Year's Day Hikes Photo by Michigan Department of Natural Resources Michigan State Parks: Shoe Year's Day Hikes