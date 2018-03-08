Seeking an individuak who can work with three to four Townships assisting with zoning administration duties.Â Work entails knowledge of local zoning ordinances, reviewing requests for zoning compliance, land use permits, and variances.Â In addition, duties include enforcement of local zoning laws and sometimes involve collaboration with Township officials and their legal counsel.

Job duties could include limited office hours in each municipality and periodic attendance at Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings in the evening.

Educational requirements:Â BS/BA preferred. Â Certificate of completion from MSU-E Zoning Administrator program would be beneficial. Â