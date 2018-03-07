Work 1/2 Month – Earn Full Time Wages!

Petoskey Plastics, Inc., areas leading manufacturer of blown film, seeks product packagers for 8p-8a shift.Â Work 3 shifts on, take 4 shifts off, work 4 shifts on, take 3off.Â Set schedule, great benefits including on site fitness center.Â Maximum potential for growth!

Must have at least 1 solid year of factory experience

Must be willing to work your way up the ladder

Must be motivated team player not tied to a cell phone