Work 1/2 Month – Earn Full Time Wages!
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 7, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372332
About Work 1/2 Month – Earn Full Time Wages!
Petoskey Plastics, Inc., areas leading manufacturer of blown film, seeks product packagers for 8p-8a shift.Â Work 3 shifts on, take 4 shifts off, work 4 shifts on, take 3off.Â Set schedule, great benefits including on site fitness center.Â Maximum potential for growth!
- Must have at least 1 solid year of factory experience
- Must be willing to work your way up the ladder
- Must be motivated team player not tied to a cell phone
Job at a Glance
About PMP Personnel Services
More jobs at PMP Personnel Services