Jervis B. Webb Company is a subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company (daifukuna.com), a group company of Daifuku in Japan – the largest material handling company in the world. Our advanced systems move everything from car bodies at auto plants to luggage at airports to packaged goods at warehouses. We are known as experts in engineering, manufacturing and servicing innovative automated materials handling systems including conveyors, automatic guided vehicles, automated storage & retrieval systems, and integrated controls.

The company is currently seeking an experienced Wireman.

Responsibilities

â¢Assemble and wire company products to conform to Engineering drawings and specifications and shop procedures.

â¢Interpret blueprints and electrical schematics to assemble and wire company products.

â¢Plan, lay out, cut, pull, tighten, bend, and place wires to conform to drawings, wiring diagrams, and Engineering specifications.

â¢Advise leader of print discrepancies and write Engineering Clarification Requests (ECR) and Defective Material Reports (DMR).

â¢Advise leader and co-workers of job related problems.

â¢Be aware of processes and documentation required through observation and inquiry.

â¢Perform other work related duties as required.

Qualifications

â¢High School Diploma or GED or equivalent experience

â¢Ability to read and write.

â¢Ability to read blueprints.

â¢Manufacturing experience helpful.

â¢Ability to stand for long periods of time.

â¢Ability to understand and follow instructions.

â¢Ability to use hand and power tools.

Jervis B. Webb offers an excellent compensation package including great benefits such as excellent medical, vision, and dental insurance, paid vacation time, paid sick time, and paid holidays, 401K, Flexible Spending Programs, and more

At this time our company only receives applications online. If you need assistance applying online to this position, please call 248-553-1233 and leave a message and your call will be returned.

Jervis B. Webb Company is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer, and federal sub/contractor. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to their race, gender, religion, ancestry, national origin, , orientation, age, disability, marital status, veteran status or medical condition.