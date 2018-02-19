Wireless Sales Expert (FT) – Inside Costco

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Wireless Advocates is a third-party provider of wireless products and services both online and in approximately 600 retail locations nationwide. Together with Fortune 100 channel partners and wireless carriers (Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, & T-Mobile), our knowledgeable teams of on-site wireless professionals deliver high-value products and services, helping consumers connect and communicate every day. Wireless Advocates operates retail kiosks and online sales activities for our retail partners: Costco Wholesale, Army & Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES), Marine Corps Exchange (MCX), and Navy Exchange (NEX).

You Set the Bar High!

We are the best kept secret in the Retail Industry. Not any longer!

We are the non-traditional retail, retailer!

What does that even mean?

We donât work Holidays. We donât stay open after 6pm on the weekends.

(Thatâs right…Saturday night is back up for grabs for some fun!)

We donât handle cash and we donât handle inventory.

Awards! Awards! And more Awards! We are the most highly regarded third party provider of wireless products and services located inside Costco Wholesale across the U.S.

Integrity! You are not only working for a Company with Integrity but youâre working inside one as well. Double bonus!

Built in Customer Traffic! Over 81 MILLION guests come through the doors. You will have the opportunity to connect those guests with the right products and services from ALL the major wireless carriers.

FUN! We take customer service and selling seriously but we have some serious

fun while we do it!

You are the face of our company to thousands of potential customers. With your extensive knowledge of the latest phones and accessories on the market coupled with your understanding of the most competitive pricing plans available you will get the opportunity to be a subject matter expert. You will utilize your sales skills to help customers select the best plan and product that will suit their needs. Each interaction allows you to build trust, educate your customer and offer a variety of options and solutions.

You expect greatness and deliver results. With a highly competitive pay plan and commission structure, you have the opportunity to expand your career path, make great money and have fun in the process! Our goal is to have you realize your full potential and develop a long-term sales career as a vital member of the Wireless Advocates family.

We are searching for a Full-time Wireless Sales Expert who will be situated at our sales kiosk inside the Costco Wholesale Store near you. This is not your ordinary job. We are looking for individuals that strive for excellence and achieve greatness!

Prior sales and retail experience preferred but not required

Excellent customer service skills that inspire repeat customer visits

Exceptional negotiation skills and outstanding follow thru and execution

Attention to detail

High level of integrity

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to thrive in a team environment

Able to work a flexible schedule including varied shifts that may include evenings, weekends and holidays

Able to stand for extended periods of time

At least 18 years of age

Legally authorized to work in the U.S.

Weâve Got You Covered

Our people are our greatest asset. In addition to competitive pay, full-time employees receive the following benefits package:

Medical, Dental, and Vision coverage

Retirement Savings including 401(k) with company match

Paid vacation time

Short-term & Long-term disability insurance

Employee Assistance Program 100% company paid

$10,000 Life insurance policy 100% company paid

Flexible Spending Accounts

As part of our standard hiring process for new employees, employment will be contingent upon successful completion of a background check.

Wireless Advocates, LLC is an equal employment opportunity employer. To find out more about us, visit our website at http://www.wirelessadvocates.com.

Requisition ID: 2018-11128