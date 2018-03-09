Great Lakes Environmental Center, Inc. (GLEC), based in Traverse City, Michigan, is anticipating an expansion of our seasonal staff. We are seeking an experienced wetland botanist to assist the State of Michigan with implementation of the Stateâs wetland monitoring program during the 2018 field season. This is a seasonal fixed-term position beginning in May 2018 and continuing through early September 2018.

Physical Skill and Effort/Working Conditions: Ability to lift 50 pounds, ability to carry a backpack with 40 pounds of weight, ability to work in wilderness areas, ability to travel anywhere in Michigan. Field assignments often require long field days (> 10 hours), wading in water, sampling in hot and humid climates, and walking and carrying heavy field equipment for long distances.

Interested applicants should have strong field sampling experience and excellent Michigan wetland plant identification experience. A B.S. in a botany-related field is preferred, but not required. Experience with Michigan wetland plant identification, wetland delineation, EPAâs National Wetland Condition Assessment, and/or the Michigan Rapid Assessment Method (MiRAM) is also preferred, but not required. Applicants must also have a valid state driverâs license with no convictions or previous loss of licensing privileges within the past three years. GLEC is an employee owned small business in Northern Michigan. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to [email protected]Â or via fax at: 231-941-2240.

GLEC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer/Equal Opportunity Employer of Protected Veterans/Disabled Veterans (or Pre-JVA Veterans/Disabled Veterans)/VEVRRA Federal Contractor/equal opportunity employer of individuals with disabilities.