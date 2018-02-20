Welder and Robotic Welder Operator Needed
Cornerstone Staffing Solutions
Kalkaska, MI
Posted on February 20, 2018
Full-Time, 1st Shift Welders needed!!
Pay based on experience.
Responsibilities of the Welder/Fabricator:
Layout sheet metal and stainless steel according to blueprints
Execute MIG welding Perform all needed setup and layout of equipment and jobs (using clamps, fixtures, etc.)
Read and interpret blueprints, specs and instructions
Check parts to drawings and specs using tooling and gauges (calipers and micrometers) as needed.
Requirements of the Welder/Fabricator:
MUST BE ABLE TO READ BLUEPRINTS
Must have at least 1 year professional welding experience
Must be able to physically meet job requirements; standing, kneeling, lifting up to 50 lbs.
Must be able to work full time, and OT as needed
