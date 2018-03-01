Cornerstone Staffing in Traverse City, MI is looking to add a Welder with one of our clients in Kalkaska, MI. Since 2003, Cornerstone Staffing Solutions has grown from a neighborhood staffing provider to a $100 million national firm. We employ thousands of people at hundreds of companies across the country and offer our employees a medical benefits plan that includes vision and dental, and offer paid holidays.

Your responsibilities:

Assemble and install metal pipes and pipe fittings

Use MIG, TIG or Stick welding techniques

Remove slags and rough spots from work pieces by operating grinders or scrapers to ensure smooth work surface

Clean and prepare work pieces to remove foreign matter such as grease and rust

Fill holes, cracks, and dents on metal work pieces or pipe products

Use micrometers, calipers and other precision measuring instruments to check gap allowances, grooves or angles

Read schematics, diagrams, and blueprints in order to determine the layout of pipes

Why you should work for Cornerstone:

Medical benefits plan

Paid holidays

The stability and dependability of working for a large company

Weekly pay

Referral bonus

Our requirements: