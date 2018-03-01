MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Welder

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 1, 2018

About Welder

Cornerstone Staffing in Traverse City, MI is looking to add a Welder with one of our clients in Kalkaska, MI. Since 2003, Cornerstone Staffing Solutions has grown from a neighborhood staffing provider to a $100 million national firm. We employ thousands of people at hundreds of companies across the country and offer our employees a medical benefits plan that includes vision and dental, and offer paid holidays.

Your responsibilities:

  • Assemble and install metal pipes and pipe fittings
  • Use MIG, TIG or Stick welding techniques
  • Remove slags and rough spots from work pieces by operating grinders or scrapers to ensure smooth work surface
  • Clean and prepare work pieces to remove foreign matter such as grease and rust
  • Fill holes, cracks, and dents on metal work pieces or pipe products
  • Use micrometers, calipers and other precision measuring instruments to check gap allowances, grooves or angles
  • Read schematics, diagrams, and blueprints in order to determine the layout of pipes
  • Why you should work for Cornerstone:
  • Medical benefits plan
  • Paid holidays
  • The stability and dependability of working for a large company
  • Weekly pay
  • Referral bonus
  • Our requirements:
  • Must be able to stand for up to 10 hours
  • Must be able to lift up to 30 pounds on a regular basis and occasionally lift up to 50 pounds
  • Must be able to operate a MIG welding machine
  • Experience with TIG and Stick welding
  • Willing to submit to drug and background checks
  • Driver’s license

