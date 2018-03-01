Welder
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
About Welder
Cornerstone Staffing in Traverse City, MI is looking to add a Welder with one of our clients in Kalkaska, MI. Since 2003, Cornerstone Staffing Solutions has grown from a neighborhood staffing provider to a $100 million national firm. We employ thousands of people at hundreds of companies across the country and offer our employees a medical benefits plan that includes vision and dental, and offer paid holidays.
Your responsibilities:
- Assemble and install metal pipes and pipe fittings
- Use MIG, TIG or Stick welding techniques
- Remove slags and rough spots from work pieces by operating grinders or scrapers to ensure smooth work surface
- Clean and prepare work pieces to remove foreign matter such as grease and rust
- Fill holes, cracks, and dents on metal work pieces or pipe products
- Use micrometers, calipers and other precision measuring instruments to check gap allowances, grooves or angles
- Read schematics, diagrams, and blueprints in order to determine the layout of pipes
- Why you should work for Cornerstone:
- Medical benefits plan
- Paid holidays
- The stability and dependability of working for a large company
- Weekly pay
- Referral bonus
- Our requirements:
- Must be able to stand for up to 10 hours
- Must be able to lift up to 30 pounds on a regular basis and occasionally lift up to 50 pounds
- Must be able to operate a MIG welding machine
- Experience with TIG and Stick welding
- Willing to submit to drug and background checks
- Driver’s license
