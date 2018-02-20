Over 30-Years of Building Brands, Building Trust, and Building Business!

Knorr Marketing is a fully integrated, vertical marketing agency, and the North American leader in marketing Home Furnishing Retailers.

Knorr Marketing’s goals have always been aligned with yours: to engage with customers in relevant and meaningful ways that result in superior experiences, increased brand awareness, and measurable return on marketing investments.

Knorr Marketing is seeking a Web Developer

Web Developers are responsible for backend conception, design, coding, implementation, and deployment of all website infrastructures.

This also includes design and structure of databases used to support web infrastructure while maintaining proper access to secure data.

Knowledge of third party connections using a variety of methods including SOAP, RESTful API, FTP, and others is needed.

Provide support and guidance for frontend conception and design.

Job Duties and Responsibilities – this includes but is not limited to:

Meeting with team members to discuss design, needs and requirements for all Knorr websites

Forward thinking for planning of website/database structures including:

Database Structure



Design



Implementation of backend manger utilities to administer sites



Consult with team members to determine internal needs for web applications



Work closely with web developers to ensure front-end templates function well with website structure

Maintains industry standards for current coding standards and implements or updates on a regular basis

Design and maintenance of shared classes that will serve as a website’s foundation

Provides technical leadership and assumes overall accountability for successful implementation of all structural elements and templates for a website

Program additional scripts to connect to third parties for the purposes of inventory collection or other services as deemed necessary

Assist in generation of reports for managing inventory and sales data.

Ensures security of all aspects of websites

Effectively plan and coordinate project timelines with team members to ensure client deadlines are met

Work as a team with all employees at Knorr Marketing

Skills and Qualifications

3+ years of coding experience in at least 5 different programming languages

3+ years of SQL database design and implementation

Strong organizational, communication and interpersonal skills

Knowledge of web / server security methods and best practices

Knowledge of Object Oriented Programming

Knowledge of server communication methods such as FTP, RESTful API, SOAP

Willingness to continue learning / expanding knowledge of industry standards

Excellent problem solving skills with the ability to think outside the box

Minimum High School Diploma

Degree: Associates Degree in CIS/CIT or 3-years+ Relevant Work Experience

Wage is based on experience and capability

Full time, Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Insurance, Health & Wellness

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

Vision Insurance

Health Savings Account (HSA)

Life Insurance

Supplemental Life Insurance

Disability Insurance

Family & Parenting

Military Leave

Family Medical Leave

Vacation & Time Off

Vacation & Paid Time Off

Paid Holidays

Bereavement Leave

Perks & Discounts

Company Social Events