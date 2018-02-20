Web Developer
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 20, 2018
Over 30-Years of Building Brands, Building Trust, and Building Business!
Knorr Marketing is a fully integrated, vertical marketing agency, and the North American leader in marketing Home Furnishing Retailers.
Knorr Marketing’s goals have always been aligned with yours: to engage with customers in relevant and meaningful ways that result in superior experiences, increased brand awareness, and measurable return on marketing investments.
Knorr Marketing is seeking a Web Developer
Web Developers are responsible for backend conception, design, coding, implementation, and deployment of all website infrastructures.
This also includes design and structure of databases used to support web infrastructure while maintaining proper access to secure data.
Knowledge of third party connections using a variety of methods including SOAP, RESTful API, FTP, and others is needed.
Provide support and guidance for frontend conception and design.
Job Duties and Responsibilities – this includes but is not limited to:
- Meeting with team members to discuss design, needs and requirements for all Knorr websites
- Forward thinking for planning of website/database structures including:
- Database Structure
- Design
- Implementation of backend manger utilities to administer sites
- Consult with team members to determine internal needs for web applications
- Work closely with web developers to ensure front-end templates function well with website structure
- Maintains industry standards for current coding standards and implements or updates on a regular basis
- Design and maintenance of shared classes that will serve as a website’s foundation
- Provides technical leadership and assumes overall accountability for successful implementation of all structural elements and templates for a website
- Program additional scripts to connect to third parties for the purposes of inventory collection or other services as deemed necessary
- Assist in generation of reports for managing inventory and sales data.
- Ensures security of all aspects of websites
- Effectively plan and coordinate project timelines with team members to ensure client deadlines are met
- Work as a team with all employees at Knorr Marketing
Skills and Qualifications
- 3+ years of coding experience in at least 5 different programming languages
- 3+ years of SQL database design and implementation
- Strong organizational, communication and interpersonal skills
- Knowledge of web / server security methods and best practices
- Knowledge of Object Oriented Programming
- Knowledge of server communication methods such as FTP, RESTful API, SOAP
- Willingness to continue learning / expanding knowledge of industry standards
- Excellent problem solving skills with the ability to think outside the box
- Minimum High School Diploma
- Degree: Associates Degree in CIS/CIT or 3-years+ Relevant Work Experience
Wage is based on experience and capability
Full time, Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM
Insurance, Health & Wellness
- Health Insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
- Vision Insurance
- Health Savings Account (HSA)
- Life Insurance
- Supplemental Life Insurance
- Disability Insurance
Family & Parenting
- Military Leave
- Family Medical Leave
Vacation & Time Off
- Vacation & Paid Time Off
- Paid Holidays
- Bereavement Leave
Perks & Discounts
Company Social Events
About Knorr Marketing
