Warehouse Manager

Morse Moving & Storage, a progressive moving and storage company, is looking for a detail-oriented self motivated person to join our team.Â We are lookingÂ for an individual to manage day to day operations of household and freight shipments at our warehouse.Â This position requires a detail-orientedÂ personÂ with the ability to coordinate multiple projects at a time and possessingÂ good time management skills.Â Some of the duties includeÂ driving a sit down and stand up hi-low, lifting pieces over 50 pounds, loadingÂ andÂ unloading trucks,Â processing paperwork and computer inputting.Â This position is based on 45 hours a week,Â typically M-F 7:30 to 5 and a Saturday (1/2 day) rotation.Â