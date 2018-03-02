Job Description:

Warehouse Associate

If a career with an organization that rewards performance and provides a stable and supportive environment for its associates sounds good to you, Ferguson may just be the place for you. Our people are our biggest asset and share a common passion for customer service, which has helped shape us into the industry leader we are today. Ferguson is currently seeking the right individual to fill an immediate need for a Warehouse Associate in our Traverse City, MI location. If you have familiarity and experience with warehousing, shipping and receiving, coupled with a commitment to great customer service, this is the position for you! Responsibilities As a Warehouse Associate/Class B CDL Backup Driver , you will: – Pull and prepare orders for shipment – Receive, verify, stage and stock all incoming material – Ensure warehouse is clean, organized, secure and safe at all times

Deliver materials to the customer, which includes assistance with unloading, ensuring delivery of ticket with material, and collecting payment, if necessary – Pick up customer returns, validating product match for credit requests as necessary – Perform daily pre-trip and post-trip inspections, fuel the truck as needed, and report any problems or issues to supervisor – Comply with all DOT (Department of Transportation) standards and regulations

Qualifications A background in Warehouse operations and logistics, including shipping, receiving, delivery, and inventory is preferred.

A valid Class B CDL is required

A successful Warehouse Associate will possess the following: – Working knowledge of safety regulations and procedures – Product knowledge or the ability to quickly learn it – General computer skills for basic data entry – Forklift Operator experience required Benefits As a large, successful company who prides itself on its stability, Ferguson is able to offer a competitive benefits package which includes the following: medical (four plans to choose from), dental, vision, disability, retirement savings with company match, paid leave (holidays, vacation, sick, personal, and floating holidays), recognition programs, community involvement opportunities, and much more! About Us Ferguson raises the bar for industry standards as the top-rated wholesale supplier of commercial and residential plumbing supplies. However, our expertise goes beyond plumbing. We are a diverse distributor that spans multiple businesses including HVAC/R, waterworks and industrial. We pride ourselves on delivering world-class service and our customers know that âNobody expects more from us than we doâ is more than just a tagline to Ferguson associates. Itâs a cultural belief that is demonstrated every day through exceptional customer service, product selection and industry knowledge. The Company is an equal opportunity employer as well as a government contractor that shall abide by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-300.5(a), which prohibits discrimination against qualified protected Veterans and the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(A), which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability.

