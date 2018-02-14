Wait Staff

Position Summary:

Provide outstanding guest service when delivering food and beverage to guests in the F & B venues or banquet functions at SCR on or off property functions.

Professional Experience:

A minimum of six months related experience and/or training in a high volume F & B operation is preferred.

Education:

There is no minimum educational requirement for this position.

Employment at Shanty Creek Resorts comes with many great benefits, including special discount on golf, spa, shopping, dining and of course overnight lodging! Other benefits include: * Lodging discounts at other hotels in Michigan * Use of our Fitness Center * Discounted Golf * Free Season Ski Pass * And much more!