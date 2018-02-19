Veterinary Techinican or Veterinary Assistant
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 19, 2018
Looking to add on 1 or 2 profession, dependable team players to busy 24/7 Veterinary Critical Care/ER clinic.Â 2 years of experience preferred but will train the right person.Â Position could be full time or part time, hours will be somewhat flexible, but nights, weekends and holidays will be expected at least on a rotation basis.Â Job duties will include customer service, working with the DVM to provide medical care, lab work, patient restraint, client education of products, filling medications along with keeping the work area clean.Â Rate of pay is based on experience.Â
