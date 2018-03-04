Vehicle Service Attendant (Car Cleaner) â âWOWâ OUR CUSTOMERS AND WORK WITH GREAT PEOPLE

Do you want to work in a fast paced environment that provides growth opportunities and a great team environment? We are currently looking for new team members to join our team as Vehicle Service Attendants! In this role as a Vehicle Service Attendant you will be responsible for ensuring that vehicles are clean and ready to be picked up by customers. You will also perform regular maintenance to our fleet such as checking tire pressure, ensuring fluid levels, and refueling gas. Additionally, Vehicle Service Attendants identify and report damage to vehicles upon their return.

VEHICLE SERVICE ATTENDANT REQUIREMENTS:

Must speak English

Must be 18 years of age or older

High school diploma or equivalent

6 months of prior work experience preferred

Physical ability to move in and out of vehicles

Effective verbal communication skills to communicate with customers, co-workers and management

Driving experience with a valid Driverâs License (as mandated by state and location) and a good driving history

Must be willing to work outdoors in all types of weather conditions

Various shifts available

To help expedite the application process and save you time, our application includes a Video Interview, which is a quick and simple recorded interview that will show our hiring managers how you would fit as a member of our team. On screen step-by-step instructions will guide you through the application and Video Interview process. To be considered for this role you must complete a recorded Video Interview.

Avis Budget is an EO employer â M/F/Vets/Disabled

The information listed in this advertisement describes the general nature and level of this position only. Essential functions and responsibilities may change as business needs require. Your response to this ad may result in your being considered for employment with an affiliated company of Avis Budget Group, the publicly traded parent company of Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC and its subsidiaries.

This advertisement does not constitute a promise or guarantee of employment.