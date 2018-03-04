Vehicle Service Attendant (Car Cleaner)
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 4, 2018
About Vehicle Service Attendant (Car Cleaner)
Vehicle Service Attendant (Car Cleaner) â âWOWâ OUR CUSTOMERS AND WORK WITH GREAT PEOPLE
Do you want to work in a fast paced environment that provides growth opportunities and a great team environment? We are currently looking for new team members to join our team as Vehicle Service Attendants! In this role as a Vehicle Service Attendant you will be responsible for ensuring that vehicles are clean and ready to be picked up by customers. You will also perform regular maintenance to our fleet such as checking tire pressure, ensuring fluid levels, and refueling gas. Additionally, Vehicle Service Attendants identify and report damage to vehicles upon their return.
VEHICLE SERVICE ATTENDANT REQUIREMENTS:
-
Must speak English
-
Must be 18 years of age or older
-
High school diploma or equivalent
-
6 months of prior work experience preferred
-
Physical ability to move in and out of vehicles
-
Effective verbal communication skills to communicate with customers, co-workers and management
-
Driving experience with a valid Driverâs License (as mandated by state and location) and a good driving history
-
Must be willing to work outdoors in all types of weather conditions
-
Various shifts available
To help expedite the application process and save you time, our application includes a Video Interview, which is a quick and simple recorded interview that will show our hiring managers how you would fit as a member of our team. On screen step-by-step instructions will guide you through the application and Video Interview process. To be considered for this role you must complete a recorded Video Interview.
Avis Budget is an EO employer â M/F/Vets/Disabled
The information listed in this advertisement describes the general nature and level of this position only. Essential functions and responsibilities may change as business needs require. Your response to this ad may result in your being considered for employment with an affiliated company of Avis Budget Group, the publicly traded parent company of Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC and its subsidiaries.
This advertisement does not constitute a promise or guarantee of employment.
