Vegetation Management Field Representative sought to support Great Lakes Energyâs electric distribution system reliability and member expectations of vegetation management. Based out of our Boyne City headquarters, position requires a high school diploma or equivalent in addition to competency with utility vegetation management techniques, typically attained through an Associateâs degree in forestry or environmental technology, or equivalent experience/education. Position also requires a valid Michigan driverâs license and competency with Michigan tree species identification and growth rates. ISA Arborist Certification/Utility Arborist or ability to obtain such certification is preferred. Competitive salary and benefit package.Â Find full job description and apply by March 14, 2018 at www.gtlakes.com/career-center/. Great Lakes Energy is an equal opportunity provider and employer.