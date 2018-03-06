Vegetation Management Field Representative
Boyne City, MI
Posted on March 6, 2018
Vegetation Management Field Representative sought to support Great Lakes Energyâs electric distribution system reliability and member expectations of vegetation management. Based out of our Boyne City headquarters, position requires a high school diploma or equivalent in addition to competency with utility vegetation management techniques, typically attained through an Associateâs degree in forestry or environmental technology, or equivalent experience/education. Position also requires a valid Michigan driverâs license and competency with Michigan tree species identification and growth rates. ISA Arborist Certification/Utility Arborist or ability to obtain such certification is preferred. Competitive salary and benefit package.Â Find full job description and apply by March 14, 2018 at www.gtlakes.com/career-center/. Great Lakes Energy is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
