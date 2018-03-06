MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Vegetation Management Field Representative

Boyne City, MI

http://www.gtlakes.com

Posted on March 6, 2018

Vegetation Management Field Representative sought to support Great Lakes Energyâs electric distribution system reliability and member expectations of vegetation management. Based out of our Boyne City headquarters, position requires a high school diploma or equivalent in addition to competency with utility vegetation management techniques, typically attained through an Associateâs degree in forestry or environmental technology, or equivalent experience/education. Position also requires a valid Michigan driverâs license and competency with Michigan tree species identification and growth rates. ISA Arborist Certification/Utility Arborist or ability to obtain such certification is preferred. Competitive salary and benefit package.Â Find full job description and apply by March 14, 2018 at www.gtlakes.com/career-center/. Great Lakes Energy is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

About Great Lakes Energy

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8568029

