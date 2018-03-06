Vacuum Hardener

Â $500.00 signing bonus at 90 days. Â This job is to harden steels in a vacuum furnace. Â Â

Rack customer parts and then harden to process.

Read all the travelers.

Put work into vacuum furance.

Load and unload furnaces.

Un-rack parts into baskets and tag parts and note tag numbers on the travelers.

Education and/or Experience

High school diploma or general education degree (GED).

Language Skills

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence. Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees of organization.

Mathematical Skills

Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals. Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to draw and interpret bar graphs.

Reasoning Ability

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form.

Computer Skills

Basic Skills

Physical Demands

Applicant must be in good physical condition and able to push and pull heavy carts, pick up or carry heavy objects.

