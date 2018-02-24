MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Utility/Dish Machine Operator

Traverse City, MI

https://my.jobs/2fc81f0a60d7427ab91ac36c3131aca8151

Posted on February 24, 2018

About Utility/Dish Machine Operator

Work in a team-oriented, high-volume, fast-paced, guest-centric environment to deliver on our purpose of Hospitaliano! Our passion for 100% guest delight by:

Ensuring guests and team members have a spotless, clean and safe environment and equipment, including:

â¢ Cleaning dishes, silverware, glassware, utensils, pots and pans, etc.

â¢ Maintaining sparkling clean restrooms and grounds

â¢ Stocking and restocking supplies for servers and cooks

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8527283

