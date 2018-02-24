Utility/Dish Machine Operator
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
About Utility/Dish Machine Operator
Work in a team-oriented, high-volume, fast-paced, guest-centric environment to deliver on our purpose of Hospitaliano! Our passion for 100% guest delight by:
Ensuring guests and team members have a spotless, clean and safe environment and equipment, including:
â¢ Cleaning dishes, silverware, glassware, utensils, pots and pans, etc.
â¢ Maintaining sparkling clean restrooms and grounds
â¢ Stocking and restocking supplies for servers and cooks
