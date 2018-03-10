MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

US – Assembler – Level 3 – Lifting 10-15lbs or less no machine operation

Boyne City, MI

https://my.jobs/7228d11cb08948d18d024ec309a20996151

Posted on March 10, 2018

PDS Tech is seeking an Assembler for an open position in St Louis, MO

Assembles fabricated parts at floor stations. Tests and calibrates parts and mechanisms to meet tolerances and product specifications. Uses hand tools and power tools to assemble units according to product specifications. Identifies units that fail tests or tolerance levels and repairs as necessary.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national origin, disability, veteran status, age, marital status, pregnancy, genetic information, or other legally protected status.

About PDS Tech Inc

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8584313

