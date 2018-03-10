US – Assembler – Level 3 – Lifting 10-15lbs or less no machine operation

PDS Tech is seeking an Assembler for an open position in St Louis, MO

Assembles fabricated parts at floor stations. Tests and calibrates parts and mechanisms to meet tolerances and product specifications. Uses hand tools and power tools to assemble units according to product specifications. Identifies units that fail tests or tolerance levels and repairs as necessary.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national origin, disability, veteran status, age, marital status, pregnancy, genetic information, or other legally protected status.