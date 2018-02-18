Unit Clerk-Operating Room

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High School graduate.

Medical terminology preferred.

Good spelling and word comprehension.

BCLS required or obtain within six months of hire. Failure to obtain may result in termination of employment.

Concise, legible handwriting or printing.

Basic typing skills. Computer knowledge preferred.

Exceptional organizational skills.

Exercises courtesy, pleasantness and tact in dealing with others in normal working contacts. Able to present a good hospital image to the public.

Usually subject to elements of time pressure, constant interruption of activities, and noise.

May be required to work extra to cover sick, LOA’s and vacations.

Based on knowledge of records, procedures, and unit activity, must recognize potential problems and bring them to the attention of the manager or coordinator.

ORGANIZATION

Under general supervision of the OR Unit Manager or OR Coordinator. Works closely with all members of the health care team.

No managerial or supervisory responsibility, but does function as a resource person for the nursing unit.

Assists in orientation of new personnel to the clerical functions of the unit.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the mission statement of MMC: Munson Medical Center is the core of a regional health system. In partnership with physicians, we provide quality, compassionate, comprehensive and cost-effective services for improvement of the health of our patients and the communities we serve.

Embraces and supports the CQI philosophy of Munson Medical Center: We are committed to the name “Munson” meaning excellence. We will provide services that meet our customers’ requirements every time.

Adheres to ESP House Rules at all times.

Answers telephone calls received at the OR Front desk and routes to appropriate personnel. Takes telephone messages accurately and has them delivered promptly to the appropriate personnel. Answers intercom system promptly.

Utilizes all aspects of computerized “OR Management” surgical scheduling program.

Sends for surgical patients at appropriate time as directed by OR Coordinator, Anesthesia personnel and registered nurses.

Reviews patients charts for completeness and notifies Pre-Anesthesia Area nurse if any irregularities. Assembles and stamps appropriate paperwork necessary for operative procedure.

Communicates with family waiting area to notify surgery completion time.

Maintains and updates current daily OR schedule and “write-in” schedule.

Takes verbal add-on cases for current day, ascertaining all pertinent patient data.

Communicates add-on cases and/or cancellation to OR Coordinator, OR CPD Aide, PACU, Pre-Anesthesia, and other areas as appropriate.

Prepares daily/weekend call sheet and sends out appropriate copies.

Gives accurate report of status of cases and patients sent for in the Pre-Anesthesia area to OR Coordinator or relief person.

Orients to position of scheduling clerk.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.