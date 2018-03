MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:High school graduate or GED equivalent. Accurately type at least 40 words per minute. Computer proficiency with Windows based programs.Medical terminology preferred.

Required Skills include: Excellent spelling and word comprehension Human relations and interpersonal relationships skills Exceptional organizational skills Concise, legible handwriting or printing

Unit Clerk/Nurse Assistant responsibilities may include: Assisting in keeping accurate records Assist in admitting, transferring and discharging patients according to hospital procedure Answering telephones and accurately recording and processing messages Preparing and maintaining charts according to the unit’s standards Performing basic patient care needs and services essential to caring for the patients’ personal and comfort needs Complete personal hygiene Collecting specimens Assisting patients with daily walking and exercise Transporting patients between departments Observing, reporting and recording vital signs of the patients May assist in post-mortem care