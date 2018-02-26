Unit Clerk
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 26, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370322
About Unit Clerk
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
High school graduate or GED equivalent.
Accurately type at least 40 words per minute.
PREFERRED QUALITIES: Medical terminology
Highly proficient in Windows based applications.
Required Skills include:
-
Excellent spelling and word comprehension
-
Human relations and interpersonal relationships skills
-
Exceptional organizational skills
-
Concise, legible handwriting or printing
Some nursing units require previous nurse assistant experience.
A Unit Clerk will be responsible for:
-
Answering telephones and accurately recording and processing messages
-
Preparing and maintaining charts according to the unit’s standards
Some direct patient care contact may be required.
Job at a Glance
About Munson Medical Center
More jobs at Munson Medical Center