Unit Clerk

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 26, 2018

About Unit Clerk

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school graduate or GED equivalent.

Accurately type at least 40 words per minute.

PREFERRED QUALITIES: Medical terminology

Highly proficient in Windows based applications.

Required Skills include:

  • Excellent spelling and word comprehension

  • Human relations and interpersonal relationships skills

  • Exceptional organizational skills

  • Concise, legible handwriting or printing

Some nursing units require previous nurse assistant experience.

A Unit Clerk will be responsible for:

  • Answering telephones and accurately recording and processing messages

  • Preparing and maintaining charts according to the unit’s standards

Some direct patient care contact may be required.

About Munson Medical Center

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8537366

