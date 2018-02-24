The schedule for this position will be 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m. based upon department need.

The most qualified candidate will take notes during a trauma.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school graduate or GED equivalent.

Accurately type at least 40 words per minute.

PREFERRED QUALITIES:

Medical terminology

Highly proficient in Windows based applications.

Required Skills include:

Excellent spelling and word comprehension

Human relations and interpersonal relationships skills

Exceptional organizational skills

Concise, legible handwriting or printing

Some nursing units require previous nurse assistant experience.

A Unit Clerk will be responsible for:

Answering telephones and accurately recording and processing messages

Preparing and maintaining charts according to the unit’s standards

Some direct patient care contact may be required.