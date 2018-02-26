The most qualified candidate with have some health care experience and be comfortable with technology MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school graduate or GED equivalent.

Accurately type at least 40 words per minute.

PREFERRED QUALITIES: Medical terminology

Highly proficient in Windows based applications.

Required Skills include:

Excellent spelling and word comprehension

Human relations and interpersonal relationships skills

Exceptional organizational skills

Concise, legible handwriting or printing

Some nursing units require previous nurse assistant experience.

A Unit Clerk will be responsible for:

Answering telephones and accurately recording and processing messages

Preparing and maintaining charts according to the unit’s standards

Some direct patient care contact may be required.