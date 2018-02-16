MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Unique mid-shift temp to hire!

Fife Lake, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/3aa4d528da2249dfa7888798cf43d609151

Posted on February 16, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367816

Apply Now

About Unique mid-shift temp to hire!

Unique opportunity for a full-time job with time shared between two departments. Responsibilities include processing uniform garments and loading / unloading delivery vehicles. Job requires repeated bending, stretching, twisting, and lifting as well standing for up to 7 hours a day. May also be required to move vehicles around work site in order to unload & load the correct vehicles with specific orders. Daily accuracy of products loaded and unloaded is necessary for inventory control and accountability; candidates must be detail oriented and able to differentiate between item numbers and names that may be nearly identical. If hired after temporary period, the following benefits are available: * Competitive Pay * 401(k)/Profit sharing/ESOP * Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance Package * Disability and Life Insurance Package * Paid Vacation and Holidays * Career Advancement Opportunities.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Manpower Group

More jobs at Manpower Group

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8507714

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing