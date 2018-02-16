Unique mid-shift temp to hire!

Unique opportunity for a full-time job with time shared between two departments. Responsibilities include processing uniform garments and loading / unloading delivery vehicles. Job requires repeated bending, stretching, twisting, and lifting as well standing for up to 7 hours a day. May also be required to move vehicles around work site in order to unload & load the correct vehicles with specific orders. Daily accuracy of products loaded and unloaded is necessary for inventory control and accountability; candidates must be detail oriented and able to differentiate between item numbers and names that may be nearly identical. If hired after temporary period, the following benefits are available: * Competitive Pay * 401(k)/Profit sharing/ESOP * Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance Package * Disability and Life Insurance Package * Paid Vacation and Holidays * Career Advancement Opportunities.