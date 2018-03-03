Ultrasonographer (General/Vascular)
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 3, 2018
About Ultrasonographer (General/Vascular)
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Completion of college or hospital based Vascular or Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program or completion of Allied Health Program approved by the AMA.
Must be registered or registry eligible in abdominal, obstetrical and gynecologic sonography by the A.R.D.M.S. for on-call situations.
Must have a minimum of one year clinical experience and experience in intraoperative sonography is desired.
ORGANIZATION
Works in direct contact and consults with Radiologists.
Works in conjunction with a variety of other physicians.
Must maintain working contact with several intra-hospital departments including Operating Room, Recovery Room, Emergency Room, Cardiac and Intensive Care Units.
AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED
Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:
Neonatal (birth-1 mo) Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs)
Infant (1 mo-1 yr) Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs)
Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs)
Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) Geriatric (65 yrs & above)
Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) X All ages (birth & above)
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Performs appropriate examination on patient and performs examination completely and accurately with minimal supervision.
-
Provide impression of findings to interpreting physician and/or provides preliminary impression of findings to referring physician if requested.
-
Provide impression of success intraoperatively to the surgeon after vascular, general, and neurosurgical procedures.
-
Observe and maintain a sterile work environment in the Operating Suite in the presence of open surgical wound.
-
Must have an advanced knowledge of cross sectional anatomy, vascular anatomy, physiology and pathology.
-
Must accumulate 30 continuing medical education credits within 3 year time period to maintain standing with American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonographers.
-
Will as needed, work off shift, weekends and holidays and/or participate in the modality’s on-call rotations.
-
Must perform and be proficient at basic vascular studies (such as, carotids, upper and lower venous studies) and maintain knowledge of color Doppler principles.
-
Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
