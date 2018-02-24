Ultrasonographer (General/Vascular)

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Completion of college or hospital based Vascular or Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program or completion of Allied Health Program approved by the AMA.

Must be registered or registry eligible in abdominal, obstetrical and gynecologic sonography by the A.R.D.M.S. for on-call situations.

Must have a minimum of one year clinical experience and experience in intraoperative sonography is desired.

ORGANIZATION

Works in direct contact and consults with Radiologists.

Works in conjunction with a variety of other physicians.

Must maintain working contact with several intra-hospital departments including Operating Room, Recovery Room, Emergency Room, Cardiac and Intensive Care Units.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

Neonatal (birth-1 mo) Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs) Infant (1 mo-1 yr) Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs) Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs) Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) Geriatric (65 yrs & above) Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) X All ages (birth & above)

SPECIFIC DUTIES 1. Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.