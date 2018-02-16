Truck Driver

CDL Class A drivers only

$50,000 per year or more depending on how much you want to run

$0.45 per mile to start

$0.50 per mile after 90 days

Company paid health insurance after 90 days

We will try to customize runs to fit you

We can possibly get you home every other night and run local on Friday

Possibility of some Saturday work

located in Durand Michigan

newer equipment, trailers are 53-foot vans with air ride

23 years of age

minimum 2 yearsâ experience

Valid CDL class A license

Valid DOT medical card

No dui, drug, reckless driving tickets or convictions

No tickets pertaining to the use of a cell phone without a hands-free devise

Driver has the option to take truck home, if they have a safe and suitable place to park it. Truck must stay hooked to trailer.

If you are interested, please contact Jason at (989) 288- 2099

Job Type: Full-time

Insurance Coverage:

$1200 deductible for individual

$2400 for family

Preventative services are covered

Outpatient and Physician services covered with copay

Chiropractor visit covered with $30 copay

Outpatient surgery covered after deductible is meet

Inpatient hospital services covered after deductible is meet

Prescription drug coverage

$10 copay on preferred generic prescriptions

$40 copay on preferred brand prescriptions

