Truck Driver – Hiker/ Vehicle Transporter/CDL – Part Time

Penske Truck Leasing seeks highly motivated and qualified applicants to fill the unique position of Hiker (Vehicle Transporter/ Truck Driver). This position is responsible for vehicle delivery and returning vehicles to Penske locations and Penske customers. Primarily, this position moves our box trucks up to 26â and for CDL Class A will include tractors and trailer movement. Position may also provide assistance to the service department to deliver parts and equipment.

This is a casual/on-call part-time truck driving job that is perfect for licensed CDL Class B or CDL Class A drivers seeking supplemental income and looking to work anywhere from 0 to 25 hours a week based on business needs.

-Follow appropriate safety procedures while driving trucks to destination of Penske location or customer locations

-Check vehicles to ensure that mechanical, safety, and emergency equipment is in good working order, report to location manager if any issues are found

-Obtain receipts or signatures for delivered goods and collect payment for services when required

-Report vehicle defects, accidents, traffic violations, or damage to the vehicles

-Other projects and tasks as assigned by supervisor

-2 years of driving experience required

-2 years of a clean DMV motor vehicle record required

-CDL Class B license required

-CDL Class A license preferred

-Ability to read and follow written instructions is required.

-Ability to work independently, customer service skills, organizational skills, and a positive attitude are required

-Regular, predictable, full attendance is an essential function of the job

-Willingness to travel as necessary, work the required schedule, work at the specific location required, complete Penske employment application, submit to a background investigation (to include past employment, education, and criminal history) and drug screening are required.

-The physical and mental demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an associate to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

-The associate must be able to see and hear. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and the ability to adjust focus.

-While performing the duties of this job, the associate will be required to move frequently, stand, walk, and sit. The associate is frequently required to use hands to touch, handle, and feel, and to reach with hands and arms. The associate must be able to regularly lift and/or move up to 50lbs/23kg and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100lbs/45kg.

-The associate must be able to legally operate a motor vehicle and safely and frequently enter/exit the vehicle as well as the rear cargo area.

