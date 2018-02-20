Truck Driver-Heavy Haul

Team Elmer’s seeks to fill several openings for Truck Drivers in Traverse City, MI. Â These are CDL A heavy haul driver positions that will drive trucks with a capacity of more than three tons to transport materials to specified destinations.Â Trucks could include but not limited to: Bulkers, Gravel Trains, Transfers, Live Bottoms and/or Red Rivers.Â

Duties and Responsibilities:

Check vehicles to ensure that mechanical, safety, and emergency equipment is in good working order.

Inspect loads to ensure that cargo is secure.

Maintain logs of working hours or of vehicle service or repair status, following applicable state and federal regulations.

Secure cargo for transport, using ropes, blocks, chain, binders, or covers.

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions, following signals from loading crew and checking that vehicle and loading equipment are properly positioned.

Report vehicle defects, accidents, traffic violations, or damage to the vehicles.

Obtain receipts or signatures for delivered goods and collect payment for services when required. .

Drive trucks with capacities greater than 3 tons, including tractor-trailer combinations, to transport and deliver materials and/or equipment.

Check all load-related documentation for completeness and accuracy.

Read tickets to determine assignment details.

Collect delivery instructions from appropriate sources, verifying instructions and routes.

Couple or uncouple trailers by changing trailer jack positions, connecting or disconnecting air or electrical lines, or manipulating fifth-wheel locks.

Check conditions of trailers after contents have been unloaded to ensure that there has been no damage.

Crank trailer landing gear up or down to safely secure vehicles.

Read and interpret maps to determine vehicle routes.

Operate equipment, such as truck cab computers, CB radios, phones, or global positioning systems (GPS) equipment to exchange necessary information with bases, supervisors, or other drivers.

Plan or adjust routes based on changing conditions, using computer equipment, global positioning systems (GPS) equipment, or other navigation devices to minimize fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Load or unload trucks or help others with loading or unloading, using special loading-related equipment or other equipment as necessary.

Remove debris from loaded trailers.

Maintain cleanliness of truck inside and out.

Perform pre-trip and post trip inspections.

Provide top notch customer service.

Function at all times with a safety first mentality and role model this to new drivers and the community. Â

Â “The above list of job duties is not exclusive or exhaustive and the post holder will be required to undertake such tasks as may reasonably be expected within the scope of the position.”



Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED preferred

Valid Commercial Driver’s License Class A with Doubles/Triples Endorsement

Clean driving record for past 5 years

Minimum of 3 years driving experience

Ability to pass pre-employment DOT physical and drug screen

Previous gravel train experience (2-3 years) preferred

Previous experience in a construction or logging style trucking environment

Compensation:

A competitive hourly rate and full benefits package is available.

Benefits Package: