Truck Driver
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 17, 2018
- CDL Class A drivers only
- $50,000 per year depending on how much you want to run
- $0.45 per mile to start
- $0.50 per mile after 90 days
- Company paid health insurance after 90 days
- We will try to customize runs to fit you
- We can possibly get you home every other night and then run local on Friday
- located in Durand Michigan
- newer equipment, trailers are 53-foot vans with air ride
- 23 years of age
- minimum 2 yearsâ experience
- Valid CDL class A license
- Valid DOT medical card
- No dui, drug, reckless driving tickets or convictions
- No tickets pertaining to the use of a cell phone without a hands-free devise
- Driver has the option to take truck home, if they have a safe and suitable place to park it. Truck must stay hooked to trailer.
If you are interested, please contact Jason at (989) 288- 2099
Job Type: Full-timeÂ Â Â
Insurance Coverage:
- $1200 deductible for individual
- $2400 for family
- Preventative services are covered
- Outpatient and Physician services covered with copay
- Chiropractor visit covered with $30 copay
- Outpatient surgery covered after deductible is meet
- Inpatient hospital services covered after deductible is meet
- Prescription drug coverage
- $10 copay on preferred generic prescriptions
- $40 copay on preferred brand prescriptions
Â
