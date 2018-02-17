MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Truck Driver

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 17, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367769

Apply Now

About Truck Driver

Truck Driver

  • CDL Class A drivers only
  • $50,000 per year depending on how much you want to run
  • $0.45 per mile to start
  • $0.50 per mile after 90 days
  • Company paid health insurance after 90 days
  • We will try to customize runs to fit you
  • We can possibly get you home every other night and then run local on Friday
  • located in Durand Michigan
  • newer equipment, trailers are 53-foot vans with air ride
  • 23 years of age
  • minimum 2 yearsâ experience
  • Valid CDL class A license
  • Valid DOT medical card
  • No dui, drug, reckless driving tickets or convictions
  • No tickets pertaining to the use of a cell phone without a hands-free devise
  • Driver has the option to take truck home, if they have a safe and suitable place to park it. Truck must stay hooked to trailer.

If you are interested, please contact Jason at (989) 288- 2099

Job Type: Full-timeÂ Â Â 

Insurance Coverage:

  • $1200 deductible for individual
  • $2400 for family
  • Preventative services are covered
  • Outpatient and Physician services covered with copay
  • Chiropractor visit covered with $30 copay
  • Outpatient surgery covered after deductible is meet
  • Inpatient hospital services covered after deductible is meet
  • Prescription drug coverage
  • $10 copay on preferred generic prescriptions
  • $40 copay on preferred brand prescriptions

Â 

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About TWI Trucking Inc.

More jobs at TWI Trucking Inc.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8509343

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing