Trauma Program Manager

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Registered Nurse required

Currently licensed as a Registered Nurse in State of Michigan. Minimum of 2 yearsâ experience as a nurse in Trauma/ED and/or Acute Care Surgery preferred.

Demonstrated administrative and supervisory ability, as well as ability to accept and implement change.

Demonstrated ability to lead/direct others and to work effectively with persons of varied background and education experience.

ACLS and Certification in trauma nursing required â trauma nursing courses may be acquired in first year of employment if not previously complete.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to Executive Director, Surgery Service Line; collaborates closely with the Medical Director of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery program.

POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below: X_All ages (birth & above)

SPECIFIC DUTIES