Transporter- Pellston- Casual

General Responsibilities

Hertz Local Edition is seeking professionals to drive our vehicles to various locations while providing our best in class customer service. As a Transporter you will pick up and drop off customers and deliver vehicles from the Hertz Local addition office to various locations.

The general responsibilities will include but are not limited to;

Transports vehicles from Hertz Local Edition offices to various locations.

Will pick-up and drop-off customers as required.

Must interface with vendors such as body shops, dealerships, and insurance agents.

Maintain courteous and professional behavior & appearance.

Follow all company safety policies and procedures and protect company assets.

Ability to work with minimal supervision while maintaining high energy.

Mandatory Requirements

Educational Background:

High School Diploma, GED or Equivalent Experience.

Skills:

Valid driver’s license

Must be at least 20 years of age

Flexibility in scheduling which may include night’s weekends and holidays

Professional Experience:

Previous experience in a related field.

Previous customer service experience.

Satisfactory driving record.

Preferred Requirements

Hertz is a Drug-Free Workplace. All employment is contingent on successful completion of drug and background screening.

EEO/AA: Females/Minorities/Disabled/Vets

Job ID 148140

# Positions 3

Category Driving – Vehicle

Division HLE

Position Type Casual