Transporter- Pellston- Casual
Pellston, MI
Posted on February 25, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370033
About Transporter- Pellston- Casual
General Responsibilities
Hertz Local Edition is seeking professionals to drive our vehicles to various locations while providing our best in class customer service. As a Transporter you will pick up and drop off customers and deliver vehicles from the Hertz Local addition office to various locations.
The general responsibilities will include but are not limited to;
-
Transports vehicles from Hertz Local Edition offices to various locations.
-
Will pick-up and drop-off customers as required.
-
Must interface with vendors such as body shops, dealerships, and insurance agents.
-
Maintain courteous and professional behavior & appearance.
-
Follow all company safety policies and procedures and protect company assets.
-
Ability to work with minimal supervision while maintaining high energy.
Mandatory Requirements
Educational Background:
- High School Diploma, GED or Equivalent Experience.
Skills:
-
Valid driver’s license
-
Must be at least 20 years of age
-
Flexibility in scheduling which may include night’s weekends and holidays
Professional Experience:
-
Previous experience in a related field.
-
Previous customer service experience.
-
Satisfactory driving record.
Preferred Requirements
Hertz is a Drug-Free Workplace. All employment is contingent on successful completion of drug and background screening.
EEO/AA: Females/Minorities/Disabled/Vets
Job ID 148140
# Positions 3
Category Driving – Vehicle
Division HLE
Position Type Casual
Job at a Glance
About The Hertz Corporation
More jobs at The Hertz Corporation