MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Transporter- Pellston- Casual

Pellston, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/d84166de1a3842dc8e30d4d32e4b620c151

Posted on February 25, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370033

Apply Now

About Transporter- Pellston- Casual

General Responsibilities

Hertz Local Edition is seeking professionals to drive our vehicles to various locations while providing our best in class customer service. As a Transporter you will pick up and drop off customers and deliver vehicles from the Hertz Local addition office to various locations.

The general responsibilities will include but are not limited to;

  • Transports vehicles from Hertz Local Edition offices to various locations.

  • Will pick-up and drop-off customers as required.

  • Must interface with vendors such as body shops, dealerships, and insurance agents.

  • Maintain courteous and professional behavior & appearance.

  • Follow all company safety policies and procedures and protect company assets.

  • Ability to work with minimal supervision while maintaining high energy.

Mandatory Requirements

Educational Background:

  • High School Diploma, GED or Equivalent Experience.

Skills:

  • Valid driver’s license

  • Must be at least 20 years of age

  • Flexibility in scheduling which may include night’s weekends and holidays

Professional Experience:

  • Previous experience in a related field.

  • Previous customer service experience.

  • Satisfactory driving record.

Preferred Requirements

Hertz is a Drug-Free Workplace. All employment is contingent on successful completion of drug and background screening.

EEO/AA: Females/Minorities/Disabled/Vets

Job ID 148140

# Positions 3

Category Driving – Vehicle

Division HLE

Position Type Casual

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About The Hertz Corporation

More jobs at The Hertz Corporation

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8535575

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing