Toys R Us Sales Associate

Job Description

Do you like having fun and playing with toys? Do you enjoy seeing a childâs face light up with a smile? Join the team that helps parents know and kids play and grow!

We are looking for Sales Associates with high integrity and accountability, who are passionate and who have positive energy that is contagious. Weâre seeking people who inspire teamwork and deliver results – people who will be heroes to their customers, always putting them first. Team members who are competitive, curious, and courageous. Sound like you?

Youâll be doing things like:

Sharing product knowledge with customers

Educating customers on the benefits of our Rewards program, Credit Card, and Protection Plans

Providing solutions to customer issues

Getting to know customers and making appropriate product recommendations

Helping to maintain a neat, shoppable store

You should have:

Superior customer service skills

Contagious positive energy

The ability to appropriately represent the Toys R Us brand

Flexible availability

Interested in delivering joy to children of all ages? What are you waiting for? Apply today!

Yesterday, we just sold toys. Today, we are champions of play.

Our #1 priority is to provide our customers with friendly and heroic service. These general job duties are not all inclusive and team members will be required to undertake additional duties and responsibilities as may be necessary to service customer needs.

Toys”R”Us is an equal-opportunity employer and is committed to providing a workplace free from harassment or discrimination. All employment decisions are to be made without regard to race, color, age, gender, sexual orientation, religion, marital status, pregnancy, national origin/ancestry, citizenship, physical/mental disability, military status or any other basis prohibited.

ToysâRâUs recognizes that its team members are its greatest asset and is committed to developing high-performing, highly engaged and diverse talent. The company offers various employment opportunities, ranging from internships to top management positions at the companyâs Global Resource Center in Wayne, New Jersey. In addition, job seekers can explore positions at ToysâRâUs and BabiesâRâUs stores and distribution centers coast-to-coast.