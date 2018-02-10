MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Torch Operator

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.apteam.com

Posted on February 10, 2018

Now hiring for a responsible Torch Operator for local scrap yard. This person will be utilizing a cutting torch to cut metal that is brought into the scrap yard. Must be very responsible and be able to work without supervision as this is a very safety sensitive position.

Full time, first shift position Monday through Friday from 8a-4:30p, with an occasional Saturday as needed. Starting wage is $12/hr. Previous salvage yard or part dissembler a plus, but required.

Please call our office with any questions at (231)933-0469 or stop on in at 214 N Division in Traverse City.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8493126

