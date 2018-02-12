Tool and Die Maker

Kalkaska, Michigan; Manufacturer of aerospace and commercial filters seeks a Toolmaker.

– Must be experienced with die design, construction and maintenance. Additional experience in machine build, fixture design and build, and work holding devices is preferred.

CNC programming along with industrial welding skills also highly desired. Ideal candidate will have a solid employment history with excellent team member skills, great work ethic and desire to succeed. We offer a stable work environment with excellent health, dental and prescription drug benefits, and 401K. Must pass a pre-employment drug test and reference checks.