To Go Specialist

Traverse City, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/8143b2e5decd4dcf99d9bf196f284784151

Posted on February 24, 2018

About To Go Specialist

Work in a team-oriented, high volume, fast paced, guest-centric environment to deliver on our purpose of Hospitaliano! Our passion for 100% guest delight by:

Demonstrating genuine hospitality and delivering exceptional guest services in the To Go area including:

  • Greets guests, in person or on the phone, in a warm and friendly way to make them feel welcome and appreciated

  • Uses product knowledge to describe food and beverage items and to answer guest’s questions

  • Assembles prepared food and condiments correctly following Olive Garden standards

  • Checks prepared orders for accuracy and reviews order with guest in person

