Thread Grinder Machinist

Setup and operation of manual Excello thread grinding machines. Only experienced set-up &Â operator machinist should apply. This position deals with the day-to-day operation running of manual machines in a repair type manufacturing facilities. Person will be responsible for producing parts from our manufacturing prints, setting-up the machine and producing the actual parts. General maintenance of the machines are also part of this position. The type of production is job shop or made to order environment, no long run orders. Â Ideal person should know how to set-up & use of the following machines ID thread grinder, OD thread grinder, straightening press and inspections tools.

We offer a full benefit package for full time employees, paid vacation time, paid health insurance, paid life insurance, paid holidays and match 401k program.