Temporary Teacher Assistant-Traverse City West Senior High

TBAISD is seeking a Temporary Teacher Assistant for Traverse City West Senior High- ASD

QUALIFICATIONS:

– Ability to lift at least 50 pounds

– Interact with students and supervise classroom activities, playground, and lunchroom

– Work in a consistent and individualized manner with students

– Keep classroom records (attendance, behavior documentation, lunch count)

– Knowledge of physical, cognitive, and emotional impairments desirable

– Participate in crisis management training

– Willingness to deal with a wide range of student behaviors

– Understand and follow policy on confidentiality

– Interact appropriately with the public

– Work effectively as a team player

– Maintain regular and reliable attendance is required

– Understand and implement emergency medical procedures as needed

– Willingness to learn and work with augmentative communication devices

– Willingness to learn and use sign language and/or visual materials