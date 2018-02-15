Temporary Teacher Assistant-Traverse City West Senior High
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 15, 2018
TBAISD is seeking a Temporary Teacher Assistant for Traverse City West Senior High- ASD
QUALIFICATIONS:
– Ability to lift at least 50 pounds
– Interact with students and supervise classroom activities, playground, and lunchroom
– Work in a consistent and individualized manner with students
– Keep classroom records (attendance, behavior documentation, lunch count)
– Knowledge of physical, cognitive, and emotional impairments desirable
– Participate in crisis management training
– Willingness to deal with a wide range of student behaviors
– Understand and follow policy on confidentiality
– Interact appropriately with the public
– Work effectively as a team player
– Maintain regular and reliable attendance is required
– Understand and implement emergency medical procedures as needed
– Willingness to learn and work with augmentative communication devices
– Willingness to learn and use sign language and/or visual materials
