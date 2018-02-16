Title: Temporary Paint Engineer

Location: United States-Michigan-Cadillac

Job Number: 7392

SUMMARY Performs a variety of engineering work including such areas as design, production manufacturing, test, calibration and efficiency. Title may specify specialty. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES As required by the business, works with various products, equipment and disciplines to increase production, quality, efficiency, volume an/or environmental suitability. Gathers, coordinates and applies basic engineering data using established and appropriate or defined engineering principles and procedures. Works on assignments involving specific parts or components to improve performance and efficiencies, reduce cost and simplify design. Translates guidance and engineering principles and procedures into usable working direction for assigned projects. Conducts the development and drafting of project schedules, prepares budget and estimates for assigned projects. Recommends cost parameters and

technical approaches to be used to accomplish goals. May be required to travel to customers sites. As required by the business, works with various products, equipment and disciplines to increase production, quality, efficiency, volume and/or

environmental suitability. Confers with supervisor on more difficult aspects. Performs such individual assignments as supervisors and superiors may direct; ensures adequate and continuous controls are exercised over all assigned activities affecting quality; established and maintains effective work relationships within the department, the Corporation and the community; and maintains the professional competence, knowledge and skill necessary for the satisfactory performance of all assigned responsibilities

CORE COMPETENCIES Commitment to company values and ethics Dependability personally responsible, completes work in a timely manner, and performs tasks accurately Motivation must maintain a positive attitude and strong work energy Creativity makes constructive suggestions and creates novel solutions to problems; evaluates new technology as potential solutions to existing problems Organization very detail oriented and always comes prepared Initiative plans work and carries out tasks without detailed instructions, prepares for problems or opportunities in advance, undertakes additional responsibilities Strong judgment and decision making Teamwork works harmoniously with others to get a job done, responds positively to instructions procedures, and works well with others Communication excellent interpersonal and oral and written communication skills Problem solving ability to develop and implement new ideas to improve processes

Qualifications:

QUALIFICATIONS To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. EDUCATION and or EXPERIENCE Bachelor of Arts degree BA or Bachelor of Science degree BS from four year college or university; or eight years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Knowledge of engineering principles, techniques, methods, and is disciplined in their application. Outstanding performance as an Associate Engineer.

