mBank is a growing company seeking talented professionals for the position of Teller to join our existing team in Traverse City, Michigan. Your role in this position will be to process customer transactions, keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in financial transactions, balance cash drawer, have a working knowledge of mBank products, resolve customer issues, and assure quality customer service.

If you have the following traits, this job may be for you:

– Sincere desire to provide excellent customer service.

– Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

-Â Self-Motivation.

-Â Excellent computer skills.

-Â Possess the ability to work on multiple tasks simultaneously.

-Â A minimum of a high-school diploma and two years of customer service/cash handling experience.

The position offers a competitive compensation and benefits package, career growth possibilities, and most of all, one culture that fosters a positive work atmosphere with a Bank that focuses on community banking.

Apply online at: https://mbank.sdsjobs.com/

EOE, VETS, Disability,Â VEVRAA Federal Contractor