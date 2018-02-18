Teller – Part time – Traverse City, MI

As a Teller you will spend each day giving every customer an exceptional experience, working with your branch team to ensure their financial transactions are completed accurately and efficiently. You will also play a key role helping customers understand the technology in the branch and proactively helping them access that technology via multiple self service channels.

Additionally, youâll have an opportunity to create a connection and develop rapport with customers to provide outstanding personalized service in order to understand their most important financial needs, and engage the appropriate team member with the expertise to meet their needs. Tellers who are successful in making referrals may be eligible for monthly incentives.

Desired Skills

Educate and engage clients on the various technological tools available to them to improve their banking experience.

Demonstrated ability in providing a great customer experience by engaging customers in conversation and educating customers on the various products and services available to them.

Ability to identify client needs and refer to appropriate branch team members.

Qualifications

Minimum 6 months of customer service experience

High school diploma or GED equivalent

Ability to work a flexible schedule; which may include evening and weekends

Ability to pay close attention to detail and time management

Proven track record of success working well in a team environment

Must be flexible on work location based on branch/market staffing needs

JPMorgan Chase is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer Disability/Veteran.