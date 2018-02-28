Teller – Full Time

Chemical Bank

JOB SUMMARY

The Teller is responsible for assisting customers with various types of transactions while effectively maintaining a cash drawer and providing an enjoyable, valuable and memorable customer experience, ensuring prompt, efficient and accurate service. In addition, the Teller engages customers in dialogue to uncover needs for products and services.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

* High school diploma or equivalent required

* 0 – 1 Years experience in function

* 0 – 1 Years experience in industry

* Prior cash handling and / or customer service experience required.

* Basic computer skills using Windows-based software required; prior experience with bank specific software preferred.

* Proficient verbal and written communication skills; strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to deliver effective communication positively with a customer service approach.

* Strong attention to detail, while demonstrating accuracy in performing all work assignments.

* Excellent organization and time management skills.

* Ability to make sound and reasonable decisions regarding customer transactions, weighing customer satisfaction with the Bank’s exposure to loss and / or fraud.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Transactions/Cash

* Promptly greet customers, identify needs, and establish and maintain professional, courteous and positive dialogue.

* Efficiently and accurately process various customer transactions, including deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, check cashing, issuing cashier’s checks, etc., while maintaining operational excellence and providing an exceptional customer experience.

* Examine checks deposited to determine proper funds availability based on regulation requirements and complete hold notices.

* Maintain an adequate cash drawer at all times; this includes buying and selling currency from the vault as necessary, while ensuring cash limits are not exceeded and securing against loss by ensuring safekeeping of money.

* Balance cash drawer in accordance with Bank procedures and regulations.

Sales/Customer Service

* Support banking center goals, which includes assessing customer needs, promoting, cross selling, referring and educating customers on various the products and services offered by the bank.

* Resolve customer concerns and issues promptly and effectively; ensure issues are properly escalated when necessary.

* Keep abreast of new and existing products and services offered by the bank; educate customers on various products and services, explaining key features and benefits.

Operations

* Maintain up-to-date knowledge of processes and procedures and maintain a general knowledge of branch operations.

* Provide assistance in opening and closing procedures for the banking center.

* May assist with processing of ATM, night drop, and coin machine.

* Understand the branch / bank’s business objectives and goals.

Compliance

* Maintain a thorough understanding of regulatory, security, operational and audit compliance.

* Provide assistance in audit related activities when necessary.

* Maintain customer confidence and protect bank operations by keeping information confidential.

Other / Miscellaneous

* Actively participate in sales meetings and campaigns.

* Participate in Community Reinvestment Act efforts and activities.

CHEMICAL BANK SUCCESS PROFILE

All team members are expected to exhibit the following competencies associated with our Corporate Success Profile:

* Customer Dedication

* Community Immersion

* Relationship Building

* Team Player

* Creative Initiative

* High Standards

JOB SPECIFIC COMPETENCIES

Team members in this role should also exhibit the following competencies:

* Job Knowledge

* Organizing and Planning

* Positive Impact

* Mission Focus

* Listening

* Problem Solving / Decision Making

COMPANY OVERVIEW

As a Chemical Banker, you will join other professionals who share our community banking philosophy of making a positive impact where we live, work and play. You will be a part of a growing community bank that believes in the dreams of its customers and employees alike. With Chemical Bank, you will make a difference in your community while enjoying excellent benefits and top career opportunities. Visit our Careers Page for more information.

