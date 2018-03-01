Teller – Full Time
Cadillac, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
About Teller – Full Time
Chemical Bank
ID 2018-6111
Status Type Full-Time
Department Cadillac Northend
Work Hours 8:15 to 5:45 M -F and 8:45 to 12:15 S Every Second or third Saturday.
M/F Disabled and Vet EEO/AA Employer
JOB SUMMARY
The Business Courier Services Teller is responsible for a variety of tasks and transactions relating to bank services, products, and customer accounts, in a non-branch setting, which includes managing a supply of cash and processing incoming deposits for customers who utilize the Bank’s Business Courier Services.
REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
* High school diploma or equivalent required
* 0 – 1 Years experience in function
* 0 – 1 Years experience in industry
* Prior cash handling and/or customer service experience preferred.
* Basic computer skills using Windows-based software required; prior experience with bank specific software preferred.
* Proficient verbal and written communication skills; strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to deliver effective communication positively with a customer service approach.
* Strong attention to detail, while demonstrating accuracy in performing all work assignments; excellent organization and time management skills.
* Ability to work in a fast paced, high volume environment.
* Ability to make sound and reasonable decisions regarding customer transactions, weighing customer satisfaction with the Bank’s exposure to loss and / or fraud.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
* Efficiently and accurately process routine and moderately complicated banking transactions and complete work assignments in various banking functions including cash and balancing procedures.
* Resolve customer concerns and issues promptly and effectively; ensure issues are properly escalated when necessary.
* Prepare change orders in a timely and accurate manner.
* Ensure all work is completed in accordance with operational and regulatory guidelines and policies; complete currency transaction reports and other reports as needed.
* Maintain Business Courier Services daily route schedules.
* Effectively communicate with Business Courier Services customers in regard to pick-ups, corrections,
* Maintain up-to-date knowledge of processes and procedures and maintain a general knowledge of retail operations, as well as the department’s and Bank’s objectives and goals.
* Provide support to other departments / areas as requested.
CHEMICAL BANK SUCCESS PROFILE
All team members are expected to exhibit the following competencies associated with our Corporate Success Profile:
* Customer Dedication
* Community Immersion
* Relationship Building
* Team Player
* Creative Initiative
* High Standards
JOB SPECIFIC COMPETENCIES
Team members in this role should also exhibit the following competencies:
* Job Knowledge
* Organizing and Planning
* Positive Impact
* Mission Focus
* Listening
* Problem Solving / Decision Making
COMPANY OVERVIEW
As a Chemical Banker, you will join other professionals who share our community banking philosophy of making a positive impact where we live, work and play. You will be a part of a growing community bank that believes in the dreams of its customers and employees alike. With Chemical Bank, you will make a difference in your community while enjoying excellent benefits and top career opportunities. Visit our Careers Page for more information.
