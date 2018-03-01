Teller – Full Time

Chemical Bank

ID 2018-6111

Status Type Full-Time

Department Cadillac Northend

Work Hours 8:15 to 5:45 M -F and 8:45 to 12:15 S Every Second or third Saturday.

M/F Disabled and Vet EEO/AA Employer

JOB SUMMARY

The Business Courier Services Teller is responsible for a variety of tasks and transactions relating to bank services, products, and customer accounts, in a non-branch setting, which includes managing a supply of cash and processing incoming deposits for customers who utilize the Bank’s Business Courier Services.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

* High school diploma or equivalent required

* 0 – 1 Years experience in function

* 0 – 1 Years experience in industry

* Prior cash handling and/or customer service experience preferred.

* Basic computer skills using Windows-based software required; prior experience with bank specific software preferred.

* Proficient verbal and written communication skills; strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to deliver effective communication positively with a customer service approach.

* Strong attention to detail, while demonstrating accuracy in performing all work assignments; excellent organization and time management skills.

* Ability to work in a fast paced, high volume environment.

* Ability to make sound and reasonable decisions regarding customer transactions, weighing customer satisfaction with the Bank’s exposure to loss and / or fraud.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Efficiently and accurately process routine and moderately complicated banking transactions and complete work assignments in various banking functions including cash and balancing procedures.

* Resolve customer concerns and issues promptly and effectively; ensure issues are properly escalated when necessary.

* Prepare change orders in a timely and accurate manner.

* Ensure all work is completed in accordance with operational and regulatory guidelines and policies; complete currency transaction reports and other reports as needed.

* Maintain Business Courier Services daily route schedules.

* Effectively communicate with Business Courier Services customers in regard to pick-ups, corrections,

* Maintain up-to-date knowledge of processes and procedures and maintain a general knowledge of retail operations, as well as the department’s and Bank’s objectives and goals.

* Provide support to other departments / areas as requested.

CHEMICAL BANK SUCCESS PROFILE

All team members are expected to exhibit the following competencies associated with our Corporate Success Profile:

* Customer Dedication

* Community Immersion

* Relationship Building

* Team Player

* Creative Initiative

* High Standards

JOB SPECIFIC COMPETENCIES

Team members in this role should also exhibit the following competencies:

* Job Knowledge

* Organizing and Planning

* Positive Impact

* Mission Focus

* Listening

* Problem Solving / Decision Making

COMPANY OVERVIEW

As a Chemical Banker, you will join other professionals who share our community banking philosophy of making a positive impact where we live, work and play. You will be a part of a growing community bank that believes in the dreams of its customers and employees alike. With Chemical Bank, you will make a difference in your community while enjoying excellent benefits and top career opportunities. Visit our Careers Page for more information.

PI101376587