101204 Teller

Delivers a unique customer experience aimed at improving customer financial wellbeing and creating loyalty while increasing share of wallet. Processes a variety of customer interactions. Educates customers on alternatives available for their financial interactions. Identifies banking opportunities during the customer interaction and refers as appropriate.

Identifies opportunities through meaningful conversations with customers, making appropriate referrals to branch staff or PNC ecosystem partners.

Performs lobby engagement activities to connect with customers and position PNC products to meet their needs. Educates customers on options for managing financial transactions by leveraging technology, tools and resources.

Applies product and procedural knowledge to solve customer’s problems.

Adheres to all policies and procedures, demonstrating sound judgment within established limits. Ensures teller and branch daily operations and maintenance transactions are completed in an efficient and accurate manner.

MI – Mackinaw City

Teller

Retail Banking – Branch Banking

MIG0M – Mackinaw City Office

Regular

26

Part Time

Daylight

MI – Mackinaw City

Roles at this level typically do not require a university / college degree or any significant experience or product knowledge to accomplish primary duties. Prior experience is not required. In lieu of a degree, a comparable combination of education and experience (including military service) may be considered.

Tech Savvy – Basic Experience

Advise, educate and engage clients on a variety of technological tools and resources allowing them to explore solutions to achieve their goals and financial well being.

Problem Solving – Basic Experience

Knowledge of approaches, tools, techniques for recognizing, anticipating, and resolving organizational, operational or process problems; ability to apply this knowledge appropriately to diverse situations.

Effective Communications – Working Experience

Understanding of effective communication concepts, tools and techniques; ability to effectively transmit, receive, and accurately interpret ideas, information, and needs through the application of appropriate communication behaviors.

Accuracy and Attention to Detail – Working Experience

Understanding of the necessity and value of accuracy and attention to detail; ability to process information with high levels of accuracy.

Managing Multiple Priorities – Basic Experience

Ability to manage multiple concurrent objectives, projects, groups, or activities, making effective judgments as to prioritizing and time allocation.

Matrix Management – Basic Experience

Ability to build and use effective working relationships within own department and across department, functional, and geographic reporting lines.

Fraud Detection and Prevention – Basic Experience

Knowledge of and ability to utilize processes, tools, and techniques for detecting, addressing and preventing fraudulent situations.

BANKING PRODUCTS – Basic Experience

Knowledge of and ability to provide products and services available through the retail banking branch.

Understanding Customer Needs – Basic Experience

Knowledge of and the ability to recognize and be sensitive to the different perspectives and priorities of different customers.

Addressing Customer Needs – Basic Experience

Knowledge of and ability to meet customer needs by offering appropriate products in an appropriate manner.

Manages Risk – Basic Experience

Assesses and effectively manages all of the risks associated with their business objectives and activities to ensure activities are in alignment with the bank’s and unit’s risk appetite and risk management framework.

Customer Focus – Basic Experience

Knowledge of the values and practices that align customer needs and satisfaction as primary considerations in all business decisions, and ability to leverage that information in creating customized customer solutions.

At PNC, our people are our greatest differentiator and competitive advantage in the markets we serve. We are all united in delivering the best experience for our customers. As a SEASONAL, PART TIME Teller within PNC’s Retail Branch organization, you will be based in MACKINAW CITY, MI at the MACKINAW CITY branch.