As a Teller, you will be exposed to a solid foundation to launch your banking career. You will be provided opportunities to develop your skills in building relationships with customers but also learn about the different areas of banking. Huntington’s culture is driven by our commitment to doing what’s right for our customers, our shareholders, our communities and our colleagues. This commitment has never wavered, and never will.

As a Teller, your primary responsibilities would include:

Welcoming customers to Huntington and establishing professional relationships with them.

Processing customer transactions accurately and efficiently while balancing daily.

Educating customers on how to leverage Huntington’s technology to assist them with their transactions.

Referring customers to other areas of the bank to deepen relationships and build strong internal partnerships.

Adhering to all operational, security, risk and regulatory policies and procedures.

After receiving training, you will be expected to demonstrate an acumen for banking, transaction process, cash handling, customer service, operations, systems technology and communication while maintaining up to date knowledge on all products, services, technology and policies.

Basic Qualifications

HS Diploma or GED

1 year experience working with customers. Can include military service with administration, contracting, civil affairs, or similar experience.

Or

Bachelor’s degree

Preferred Qualifications

A Bachelor’s Degree in a business related field is preferred, but not required.

Cash handling skills preferred but not required.

Comfort with technology such as mobile services and online banking services, a plus

