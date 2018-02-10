Technology Sales Associate

Description

Position Summary:

The Tech Sales Associate is responsible for maintaining an Inspired Selling culture in the Mobile and Technology department. They are committed to offering every customer a total solution for his/her mobile and technology needs. The Tech Sales Associate is responsible for ensuring the Mobile and Technology department achieves key metrics, including profitable sales. An important focus of this role is to grow our business by offering solutions to our customers that meet their needs. The Tech Sales Associate is expected to possess extensive knowledge of the product assortments, carrier plans and offerings, as well as tech services available to customers and recognize the opportunity to advise the customer on these offerings. This includes selling through the kiosk.

Position Responsibilities:

Engagement: Engages customers on the sales floor. Uses VIBE behaviors to create a buying environment. Builds relationships with Certified Tech Associates to create synergy across all technology departments

Selling: Champions Mobile and Technology selling programs both in-store online; Exhibits Staples Selling behaviors in all interactions and communications with customers, associates and management. Achieve all sales goals. Respond and resolve customer requests and concerns

Operations: Responsible for ensuring all operational policies and processes are followed. Stays current on new technologies, products and services

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Essential Skills and Experience:

Analysis: Gathers and analyzes what they feel are the most important pieces of information needed to understand the problem or issue

Focus on Service: Searches actively for ways to improve customer service. Identifies customers’ current requirements, expectations, and needs

Communication – Write and Speak with Impact: Expresses oneself effectively in one-on-one conversations and small groups. Adapts the level of detail and type of communication to the intended audience

Build Relationships: Is friendly and open in interactions with others, making them feel at ease. Demonstrates a genuine interest in people, their business and their technology needs

Drive for Results: Is accountable for Tech Services Sales, Margin and TSAT. Puts in sustained effort to accomplish desired results. Experience and interest in using reports and metrics to shape vision, goals/objectives

Listening – Listen Attentively: Asks questions to clarify others’ comments and ensure understanding of the key messages. Listens to others’ comments without interrupting. Is able to listen to a customerâs concerns and asks open ended questions to help identify needs and present solutions

Establishing Trust – Show Integrity: Establishes trust with customers; is a trusted advisor and able to maintain confidentiality

Managing Execution – Work Effectively & Efficiently: Prioritizes effectively and focuses on appropriate details, so work gets done accurately

Leveraging Diversity: Works cooperatively with people who have different backgrounds, knowledge, styles, talents, perspectives, values and beliefs

Basic Qualifications:

Sales and customer service experience in a retail environment

