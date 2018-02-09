Summary: The Technical Sales Engineer works cooperatively with all levels of the sales team, customer service department, and members of the production team to grow and support existing customers, close new accounts, maintain positive customer relationships, deliver excellent customer service, and provide technical product support for the Company.

Essential Duties Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Makes sales contacts, researches customer needs and develops application of products and services

The ability to discuss and evaluate client projects with a high level of precise articulation

Provide appropriate product recommendations based on the customersâ needs

Help customers identify any potential needs for additional products, based on their application

Research and utilize scientific knowledge and experience to provide in-depth explanations pertaining to how our products will meet customersâ demands

Lead/Assist in the design of custom-made products