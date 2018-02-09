Technical Sales Engineer
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 9, 2018
About Technical Sales Engineer
Summary: The Technical Sales Engineer works cooperatively with all levels of the sales team, customer service department, and members of the production team to grow and support existing customers, close new accounts, maintain positive customer relationships, deliver excellent customer service, and provide technical product support for the Company.
Essential Duties Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
- Makes sales contacts, researches customer needs and develops application of products and services
- The ability to discuss and evaluate client projects with a high level of precise articulation
- Provide appropriate product recommendations based on the customersâ needs
- Help customers identify any potential needs for additional products, based on their application
- Research and utilize scientific knowledge and experience to provide in-depth explanations pertaining to how our products will meet customersâ demands
- Lead/Assist in the design of custom-made products
- Participates in the development of new products, modification of existing products and retirement of ineffective products
- Ability to develop and interpret CAD drawings and other 3D imaging software platforms
- Prepare customer quotes, drawings and orders
- Provide telephone and e-mail support to existing customers â including but not limited to: taking orders, answering questions, troubleshooting
- Maintain customer data in a CRM system and ERP system
- Identify and pursue new business with existing and new customers
- Respond quickly and courteously to customer and team memberâs questions and requests
