Description

Working at Pizza HutÂ® is about making hungry people happy. It’s about being independent and having fun, making new friends and earning extra cash. As a Pizza Hut team member, you can be the smiling face that greets and serves the customers or a cook who make things happen in the kitchen. Working with us will give you the financial rewards and flexibility to suit your lifestyle. You’ll learn new things, get recognized for your efforts and learn skills that last a lifetime.

Requirements

What are we looking for?

The good news is that your training will teach you everything you need to know to succeed on the job. But there are a few skills you should have from the get-go:Work well in a fast-paced and fun environment where making guests happy is your number one priority. Get along with the Team and understand that everyone works together for the good of the guest.